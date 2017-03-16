Female ISIS survivors on love, grief and the power of endurance

The Yezidi people, also spelt Yazidi, are one of the Middle East’s oldest ethnic religious minorities. Living primarily in the Nineveh province of northern Iraq, they follow an ancient spiritual religion that draws on Christianity, Islam and the old Persian faith of Zoroastrianism. Central to the Yezidi belief system is the worship of a fallen angel, leading many followers of other religions in the region to view them as ‘devil worshippers’.

In recent years, Nineveh – including its capital city, Mosul, which was taken by ISIS in 2014 – has been subjected to horrific destruction at the hands of the jihadist militant group. Amidst the devastation, the Yezidis’ minority faith has seen them particularly targeted. As the men and boys in their families are slaughtered, Yezidi women and their children are routinely kidnapped, raped and executed. Others are forced to convert to Islam and kept as ‘sex slaves’ – a sensationalist term that doesn’t do justice to their trauma.