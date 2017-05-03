Stretch it out: yoga can ease period pain and PMS

Cramps, mood swings, bloating and nausea are just a few of the symptoms us lucky women are treated to when our periods roll around every month.

And with the average woman facing a massive 450 periods throughout her lifetime, we’re glad science is finally stepping up to the plate and investigating new ways to ease the pain.

While we’ve long been told the health benefits of exercise, new research published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine suggests there is one particular form of physical activity that can be particularly helpful to easing period pain – yoga.

The research analysed the results of 15 previous studies investigating the link between yoga and common menstrual complaints, including cramps and PMT, with the results showing that yoga could help alleviate these symptoms.

Some studies analysed also showed that yoga could help reduce bloating and breast tenderness, while helping to boost mood and aid relaxation and concentration.