This kind of casual misogyny is as frustrating as it is widespread. Needless to say, the best time to have a baby – or not – is exactly when an individual woman chooses to do so (or not). This is an area of life that comes with enough pressure and expectation as it is, without the irrelevant views of the world at large adding to the pile-in.

Somehow, though, society still needs to tell women what is “right” or “wrong” with regards to our personal choices; despite the fact we never asked for its unsolicited opinion.

That’s about the gist of the response to the poll on Twitter, which has bubbled up to pour scorn and hilarity on the idea of women being “too old” to procreate (at 36, no less).

It’s a platform we can always rely on for a bit of saltiness where required, and the pushback against this latest YouGov finding did not disappoint. Here’s just a flavour of our favourite comebacks doing the rounds right now.