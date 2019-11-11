Lail herself seemed to confirm her characters death in an interview with Vulture. “I thought it was gonna be some heroic justice at the end, but it’s more true to life that she does die, unfortunately,” Lail said. “It’s more likely that someone would die in that situation… Poor Penn. It’s just him and no-one else [in season two]. He’s just a one-man show.”

But let’s just be the voice of dissent for a second here: we didn’t actually see her die. There were no shots of a dead body, no hard cut to desolate mourners in the rain at a cemetery. And we hate to say it but… Maybe she might not actually be dead?

It’s the Widows (or literally any superhero movie) rule: if you don’t see them die onscreen, they’re probably still alive. Having said that, we argued the same thing about Bodyguard, apropos of Home Secretary Julia Montague never actually carking it in front of our eyes, and she still ended up being genuinely, properly dead by the end of that series. So take this theory with a grain of salt.

But wouldn’t the surprise return of Beck, quite literally back with a vengeance, make for a fantastic season two of You? (Ed’s note: Beck dies in the book, so there.)