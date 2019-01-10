Penn Badgley has an important message for anyone who’s fallen for his You character

Badgley’s unnervingly calm performance has won him plaudits from critics and social media alike, who have praised the Gossip Girl actor for taking everything people found troubling about his most famous character Dan Humphrey and spectacularly doubling down on it with You’s Joe.

Here is a man whose devotion isn’t an indication of true love but of something much, much darker. Here is a man with full-blown erotomania who will stop at nothing – including horrific, violent crime – to get what he wants.

It’s this that makes You into the compelling psychological thriller that it is, with echoes of Dexter and Gone Girl. Badgley manages to infuse Joe with enough terrifying charm that the character serves as a reminder of just how abusive behavior from men can be excused when it is couched in the vocabulary of romance.

But despite all of Joe’s abhorrent behavior, there are a myriad of fans fawning over Joe on social media. And Badgley isn’t here for it. For the past day the actor has been responding to anyone praising Joe on Twitter with counter-evidence of just how dangerous the man is.