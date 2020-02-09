You season 3 has officially started production, and we’re all kinds of excited

Hello, You.

Just when we thought we’d said goodbye to Penn Badgley’s creepy catchphrase for a little while, the show’s creator Sera Gamble has taken to Twitter to confirm that the show’s creative team have officially started production on season three – and we’re already trying to predict what on earth is going to happen.

The ending of the show’s second season – which landed on Netflix on 26 December last year – was all kinds of mind-blowing. Just when we thought Joe had (kind of) moved on from his creepy, I-will-make-you-love-me-at-all-costs obsessive behaviour for a little bit, he lays his eyes upon his new victim: his next-door neighbour.