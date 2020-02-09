You season 3 has officially started production, and we’re all kinds of excited
You’s creator Sera Gamble has taken to Twitter to share the exciting news that the show has officially started production – and it’s safe to say we’re very excited. Spoiler alert: this story contains discussion of the second season of You. If you haven’t watched the series yet and don’t want to be spoiled, now is the time to click away.
Hello, You.
Just when we thought we’d said goodbye to Penn Badgley’s creepy catchphrase for a little while, the show’s creator Sera Gamble has taken to Twitter to confirm that the show’s creative team have officially started production on season three – and we’re already trying to predict what on earth is going to happen.
The ending of the show’s second season – which landed on Netflix on 26 December last year – was all kinds of mind-blowing. Just when we thought Joe had (kind of) moved on from his creepy, I-will-make-you-love-me-at-all-costs obsessive behaviour for a little bit, he lays his eyes upon his new victim: his next-door neighbour.
“This is where I had to be, exactly where I had to be to meet you,” Joe says in an ever-so-creepy voice over in the closing moments of season two. “There you were, with your books and your sunshine. So close, but worlds away. I will figure out a way to meet you. See you soon… neighbour.”
With that ending leaving us hungry to know more about what exactly is going to happen next, it’s safe to say we’ve been waiting patiently for any news about the show’s third season. And now, we’ve finally got some.
Taking to Twitter over the weekend to share a (sadly rather vague) update about the show’s third season, You’s creator Sera Gamble confirmed that the Netflix original had officially started production.
Posting a photo of a doormat embellished with the words “hello YOU,” with the word “YOU” in the style of the show’s logo, Gamble wrote: “We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know.”
With all of this getting us very excited for the return of Joe and Love, here’s everything we know about You season three so far.
Who is in the cast for You season three?
According to the Radio Times, there are only two confirmed cast members for You season three.
Of course, we can expect the return of Penn Badgley’s eternally-creepy serial killer Joe Goldberg to make a reappearance in season three – and alongside him, The Haunting of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti will reprise her role as Joe’s similarly murderous – and now pregnant – girlfriend, Love Quinn.
What will You season three be about?
When it comes to the plot of You season three, it’s all speculation at this point – especially when you consider the fact that this season will stray further from the show’s source material: Caroline Kepnes book series of the same name.
While seasons one and two of You were based on Kepnes’ two-book series (made up of You and Hidden Bodies), season three is being written at the same time as Kepnes writes the third book in the You series, meaning there’s likely to be some big differences. Indeed, we saw one of those big differences at the end of season two: while in Kepnes’ Hidden Bodies Joe leaves a pregnant Love behind after being caught out by the police, at the end of season two, we see him moving in to a suburban house alongside Love.
The only other hint we have about what season three has in store is the person Joe spots through the fence in season two’s closing scene – although we’re 99% sure there will be some killing eventually.
When will You season three be released?
You was renewed for a third season soon after season two was released, and is set to debut on Netflix in 2021.
How have fans of the show reacted to the You season three news?
Let’s just say that fans of the show were very excited to learn You’s team were starting production on the third season – and they had some fantastic reactions to Gamble’s news.
“You already ruined dating for me on both coasts,” one response read.
Another person simply posted a GIF from the show to share their excitement, capturing one of Joe’s (very intense) quotes: “Nothing is more important than this.”
Victoria Cartagena, who played Claudia in the show’s first season, even had some suggestions for season three.
“You know, now that Claudia and Paco are in California… they could help Joe out of some future sticky situations,” she wrote. “I’m just sayin’.”
We may have very little information to go off right now, but the excitement for You season three is already building – and we can’t wait to learn more about the latest instalment in this gripping series.
