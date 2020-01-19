Young women still don’t feel safe in Britain’s public spaces, and it’s not OK

“I was waiting at the bus stop and these three men who were around 30 were just staring at my butt, I felt so uncomfortable,” says another participant in the survey. “And then when I got on the bus they started waving at me.”

“I was walking home after school and I was texting someone so I wasn’t really paying attention, and some guy came up to me and put his arm around me,” a girl from Perth recalls. “I don’t know who he was, but he was old. I removed him from me and then he kicked me in the leg and ran away from me.”

Sometimes, girls feel threatened and intimidated even when they’re not alone.

“The worst time it was my birthday and me and my friends were near this station and we were waiting for a friend, but this man started following us on his bike, and we had to run,” says a London-based respondent in the study.