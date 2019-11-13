Zadie Smith’s first play will celebrate London’s new borough of culture

Smith’s first play, The Wife of Willesden, will reimagine Chaucer’s The Wife of Bath’s Tale. It will celebrate her home borough of Brent, which is about to become London’s second borough of culture. It has been described as a “gift” to her home borough that will raise questions about “the place of women in society”.

Lois Stonock, the artistic director of Brent 2020, described Smith’s reaction when she was first contacted about writing the play.

“She got back straight away and said, ‘I really love my borough, it is really important to me’ and she said yes, she would get involved,” she said.

“She said the piece would raise questions about the place of women in society and aim to capture the voice of Brent.”