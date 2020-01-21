Millennial MP Zarah Sultana is sounding the alarm about student loan debt

That’s why MP Zarah Sultana’s speech in the Houses of Commons was a significant point this week. The Labour MP for Coventry South waved her latest Student Loans statement in front of the opposition while pointing out that Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn’t have the same financial worries.

Directing her speech to universities minister Chris Skidmore, Sultana said: “In 2010, like thousands of other young people I argued against the tripling of tuition fees. But the government ignored us. And now I currently have around £50,000 of student debt.”

She showed her statement, continuing: “Here is my latest student loan statement. As it says, in the last year alone, the interest added was £2022.65. So I ask the secretary of state, can he look me in the eye and tell me that it’s fair that working-class kids who want an education are forced to take on this colossal debt while his government is led by a man who went from the playing fields of Eton to a free education at Oxford?”