If you type the phrase ‘Is astrology a science’ into Google you get more than 75 million results. 75 million articles, flooding the world wide web, wanting to know if astrology is, in fact, a real thing.

The thing about these Google results is that they don’t paint a full picture. When it comes to astrology, it’s hard to sort the wheat from the chaff in the great grain silo that is myth-busting. Astrology is based on linking astronomical occurrences with the real world, yes. But the scientific community does not consider it useful in any way. Astrology is based on too many assumptions, its critics argue. It’s simply too broad. But the fact remains that there are many people all around the world who are devoted to astrology and horoscopes, and find them a helpful belief system for making sense of the world we live in, women like Margaret Atwood, for example.