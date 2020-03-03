Just a few months ago, NASA dropped the bombshell that the night skies have shifted so much over the years that our zodiac signs aren’t what we think they are (there’s even a 13th constellation in the mix).

Now, James Kaler – professor emeritus of Astronomy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – has hammered this home by pointing out that our astrological signs no longer line up with the zodiac because of “a wobble in the Earth’s rotational axis called precession.”

So, what is the Earth’s wobble?

Writing in his article for The Conversation, Kaler explains that the “precession” causes the Earth to bulge slightly at the equator during its rotation. The gravity of the moon and sun then “pull on the bulge,” which causes Earth to wobble.

“The wobble causes the Earth’s axis, which is the centre line around which it rotates, to swing in a slow circle over the course of 25,800 years,” he writes, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

And how does this impact our star signs?

According to Kaler, “this movement alters the view of the zodiac from Earth, making the constellations appear to slide to the east, roughly a degree per human lifetime.”

“It sounds slow,” Kaler adds, “but it changes the polestar.”