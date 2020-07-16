As much as I hate to admit it, I’m a pretty cynical person. I’m envious of people who can place their belief with ease – no matter how much I want to believe in an afterlife, karma or fate, there’s always that little bit of me which wants to question everything.

I’m the same way with horoscopes. Although I do read mine occasionally and enjoy the process of reflecting on what’s going on in my life, I struggle to subscribe to the idea that the position of the moon and stars has the power to directly influence my day-to-day.

But when it comes to my star sign, it’s a different story. I was born on 28 March, which makes me an Aries (apparently the star signs have changed now, but I reject this wholeheartedly for reasons you’re about to find out). If you’ve ever taken a look at those “signs as …” memes, you’ll know Aries’ are known for being fiery, passionate and over-the-top. Because Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, they’re known for being energetic and turbulent – they revel in competition, and want to be the first at everything.