7 genius ways to end an awkward Zoom call

Forget coronavirus: the other pandemic we’re all contending with at the moment is a sudden influx in phone conversations, Skype chats and Zoom calls. Everyone wants to talk to us, and we’re more popular than ever before.

Yes, it’s lovely: we know that. However, there’s no denying that it’s draining, too. Particularly if you are, much like myself, an unfailingly polite people-pleaser, because it means… well, it means you’re pretty much destined to spend hours on the phone, whether you like it or not.

Why? Well, there’s no easy way to end a conversation anymore. Think about it: you can’t say you have to run, because they know you’ve got nowhere to go. You can’t pretend a relative has popped round, because… yeah, social distancing. And you can’t say you have to nip to the shops, because it will open up a lengthy debate about whether or not it’s ethical to visit your local supermarket right now.