“When did the idea of talking to my friends on Zoom start feeling like a chore?”

I’m also finding video calling particularly tough on my mental health. Being able to see (and pick apart) every little thing about the way I speak, smile, look and react during a conversation puts a downer on things. I’ve never been one who has struggled with self-esteem to a large extent, but I feel like every video call is making me feel worse about myself.

I know I’m not the only one who’s feeling this way, but it still feels scary to say it. Now more than ever I want my friends to know that I’m there for them, but that won’t always be over video call. I also understand that, for those people living alone or separated from their families, video calling has been an important lifeline. I get it – speaking with my boyfriend every day is keeping me going right now – and sometimes I really need those moments of connection with my mates. But other times, I need to say no – and I think that’s OK.

For now, I’ll be limiting the number of video calls and virtual meetups I organise, and using messaging and phone calls to break up the time I spend staring at my face on a screen. It’ll make those moments of virtual connection even more special.