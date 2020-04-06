I’m not the only one who feels this – among my friends, family members and colleagues, most people have found themselves feeling drained after even 30 minutes spent on a call. While pre-coronavirus I could quite easily spend an hour in the pub without feeling tired, 45 minutes on a video call will leave me feeling exhausted.

I’m enjoying these calls – in fact, I’m speaking to friends I might not have reached out to before – but afterwards, I just feel completely devoid of energy.

“It kind of comes into this idea of impression management,” Linda Kaye, a cyberpsychology researcher, suggests. “Obviously video calls are about as similar to face-to-face interactions as we have available, so in many ways you would kind of expect that the demands on us would be equivalent. But it is interesting because anecdotally a number of people have said this, and I’ve experienced this myself – that it does feel exhausting.”

“One thing that does occur to me that might explain those feelings of exhaustion is that often you can see yourself during video calls. That may put an additional level of demand on you and make you more self-conscious or aware of how you’re looking and how you’re presenting yourself. With face-to-face conversations you never really have that.”