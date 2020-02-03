If your boss offered you the opportunity to condense your work week into four days, how would you react? Would you jump at the chance, or would you prefer to stick to your usual nine to five, five days a week?

Recently, debates around the four-day week have set the working world ablaze.

Going into the 2019 general election, one of Labour’s policies outlined the blueprint for a 32-hour full time working week that would be implemented “over time as the economy grows”. Meanwhile, Finland’s new prime minister, Sanna Marin, dominated the news when she floated the idea of a four-day work week with a streamlined six-hour work day during a panel discussion before she became PM.