Adam Kay: “There’s only one thing I would do for the NHS if I were prime minister”

He’s right: it’s a full breadth of thank yous, from the hilarious to the heartbreaking, including some surprising entries.

“I wouldn’t have expected Jimmy Carr to write such a beautifully moving piece about his mum; it took my breath away. And it’s difficult to read Dawn French’s chapter without choking up. I also had no idea that Jacqueline Wilson had faced so many health issues – but, then again, why would I know?

“They are such personal details, and I’m so humbled and grateful that these brilliant people have opened up. Because the point is that it doesn’t matter how big, famous and successful you are: you’re just a person who relies on the NHS in the same way that you and I do.”