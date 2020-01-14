How did you become an auctioneer?

After I finished my degree I had no money, no job and nowhere to live. So I did some work experience at the local auction house [and went from there].

What’s a typical day?

There isn’t one! I can be meeting clients, valuing silver and jewellery, cataloguing and photographing items, out on valuation days, then on the rostrum taking the auction.

What do you enjoy the most?

The variety. I love the thrill of finding a hidden treasure in a box of costume jewellery, like the little Victorian moonstone brooch that I recently sold for over £300.

What’s the most expensive item you’ve sold?

An oil painting by a Derbyshire painter called George Turner. These would usually fetch between £3,000 to £7,000, but this one sold for £22,000.