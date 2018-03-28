“The surprisingly simple way I learned to live with my anxiety”

Looking back, I can see how unhealthy it was to blame myself for my own mental health crash. But I needed to believe it because, having barely made it out alive, I couldn’t contemplate the thought of going back. So I pretended the whole episode had never happened and thus was thoroughly unprepared when, inevitably, one day I found the walls closing in once more.

In fact, I repeated this pattern of anxious torment, followed by complete denial, more times than I care to remember. I didn’t want to be the girl who got anxious - I had bought into all of the stigma surrounding mental health issues and was convinced I didn’t fit the stereotype.

However, the thing that has helped me to manage my anxiety best of all is an acceptance of the same sort that Fry expresses above. Although my 18-year-old self would have been terrified to think I’d still be dealing with the problem more than a decade later, I’ve come to value the ability to be prepared for it, even if I can’t dismiss it from my life entirely.

“Mental health isn’t binary,” agrees Hilda Burke, integrative psychotherapist, couples counsellor and life coach. “Even the most ‘stable’ of us have moments when we feel out of control and that we cannot cope, that everything is falling apart or we’ve lost our reason. Just like with physical health, there are many shades between ‘totally unfit’ and ‘extremely fit’. If we view our mental health in the same way, it can be helpful.”

She’s right, too: when I think about my anxiety on that continuum of being sometimes better and sometimes worse, I stop punishing myself for feeling it at all. And this gives me time and space to figure out some strategies for coping with it.