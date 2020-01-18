Australia bushfires: “I panicked when I couldn’t get hold of my family”

Ruby Thomas had set up alerts on her phone to warn her when the bushfires were getting dangerously close to her parents’ home in Bundanoon, a small town in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. The home is nearly 100 miles away from where she lives in Sydney.

Around 10pm on Monday (6 January), things took a turn for the worse.

“There were just a million notifications coming in on the app,” Ruby tells Stylist. “I was trying to get through to my mum and [stepdad] Garry for [nearly an hour].

“When I couldn’t get hold of anyone… that was when I started to panic.”