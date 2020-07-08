Black women tell me about how they’ve had to constantly explain and account for their hair in a way that no one else has to. They’ve dealt with worryingly frequent requests to twerk and put up with things like blackfishing. A friend of Chinese heritage detailed the specific slurs her family have faced; slurs that simply promote harmful stereotypes of her culture. Jewish women expressed frustration for being held accountable for an Israeli government they don’t support. Biracial friends explained how it’s a completely different ballgame for them, never fully accepted by either race.

I should say too, that we all share a multicultural background. Among us, we have had the pleasure of our differences being not just tolerated, but celebrated. Invites to Friday night dinner, Chinese New Year and Eid celebrations are not uncommon. Fortunately, my circle of friends have been mostly sheltered from the life-threatening forms of overt racism others have faced. Yet even on an anecdotal level, we’ve all got such different stories. It doesn’t make sense to label us as BAME.

The term has been popping up a lot lately. It’s present in the unhelpful and elusive Covid-19 reports, as well as the discussions around the Black Lives Matters protests. Indeed Matt Hancock happily confused BAME with blackness recently, when asked to name the (non-existent) black members of the cabinet. That’s not too surprising, given recent research has illustrated that barely 1 in 300 people across the UK actually know what the term means.