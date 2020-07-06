Our nights in that room used to be spent listening to my nan’s rendition of a very tired sounding cat – the main character of a storybook I fear I’ll never remember the name of. But it didn’t take long before we reached almost-adulthood and the world of social media engulfed us, leaving the make-believe and family time waving longingly at us from the shoreline. And as excruciating as it is to admit, conversations between my brother and I began to dwindle as our rigorously unidentical sleeping patterns had us passing like ships in the night.

So maybe that’s why this one particular conversation remains so strikingly significant.

It was 2017, on one of those almost-Autumn nights when the violet sky peeked through the crack in the old, blue curtain, and the faint roar of traffic from the main road could still be heard. It was just like any other night I’d spent in that safe space – I was laughing with Vince and settling down after the departure of our cousin, Rachel. We were both laying with our heads at the foot of our respective beds when I plucked up the courage to ask a question I’d been meaning to for years but hadn’t, for lack of a compassionate way to do so. Still, I fumbled my words – something you don’t expect to happen while in conversation with the one person you’ve been in conversation with for your entire life.

“So, erm, Vince? You’re trans, right? Not gender fluid, anymore. So… how long did you know before you came out?”