Picture this: a whimsy musical set to a vibrant Camden backdrop, starring a bald black British girl and an equally bald black British man. The two fall in love – not without the false starts and complications – but that doesn’t stop them from opening up to one another and having their very own happy ending. With a catchy soundtrack that leaves you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, Been So Long is unashamedly one of my favourite films of the last decade.

The 2018 movie, starring Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene, resonated with me because I was thrilled to see a film centered around black love that wasn’t rooted in trauma.

Yes, Been So Long tells a story of love, hope and so much more, which is a rarity for most of us when seeing black stories played out on the screen.