I came to Station Eleven late. I only read it in December of last year, inhaled in one greedy gulp during that fractious, liminal space between Christmas and New Year. In other words, I read it very close to an actual pandemic.

I finished reading the book on 27 December, 2019. On 31 December the WHO was first informed of a pneumonia cluster caused by a strain of coronavirus centred in Wuhan, China. Since then, the virus known as COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people and killed 4,000 in a deadly pandemic that has spread from China to South Korea, Iran, Italy, the US and the UK.

Would it surprise you to learn, though, that sales of Station Eleven are up? The novel – which was critically acclaimed at the time of its release and is soon to be adapted into an HBO Max miniseries starring Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and Gabriel Garcia Bernal – is having a resurgence, according to its author. In a recent tweet, she wrote that sales are up, though she can’t understand why. In fact, she’s been actively trying to convince people not to read her apocalyptic novel in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Counterpoint: maybe it’s the worst possible time to reread Station Eleven?” St John Mandel tweeted on 28 February. In another tweet, she wrote: “To all the distressed readers in my mentions: we’re in agreement that it just wasn’t a great week to start reading Station Eleven, and I don’t like to think about the coronavirus either.”