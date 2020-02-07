Female friendships are softness, safety, love and kindness in response to the sometimes crappy way that the world treats women.

They are the tissue being pressed into my hand when I have a cry, they are the laugh at the other end of the phone, they are the hand on my back when I’m in a nightclub toilet wondering why so-and-so hasn’t texted me back.

I’m not saying that romantic relationships don’t, or can’t, offer the same benefits. But I am saying that in life, it’s all about consistency, and my female friends have stayed the course while men have come and gone.

Above all, it’s the sense of safety and comfort my female friendships provide. It’s a safety that isn’t contingent on whether or not a person finds me sexually attractive.

“All the more need for a day to celebrate that!” someone replied when I posted about this on Instagram. But to me, that isn’t what my female friendships are about.

The beauty of a female friendship, surely, is that we don’t need an excuse to celebrate it.