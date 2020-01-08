Nicola Heathcote (left) 32, a singer and creative copywriter, moved in with Anne Willan (right) 80, a writer and chef, when she joined a home-sharing scheme five months ago.



Nicola: My friendship with Anne doesn’t really differ to the friendships I have with people my own age. We talk about the same kind of things – how our days have been, what’s going on in the world and so on. And we enjoy doing things together like watching Netflix, going to the cinema and eating out. However, in other ways, our friendship is very different. It has opened doors to new experiences and perspectives, for both parties, in ways that someone who has lived a life similar to your own may not be able to do in quite the same way. Also, because of the age gap, and because we live together, Anne feels like more than just a friend. She also feels like family, and a mentor.

Anne: I was surprised how lucky we were that we both enjoy the same things. We like to eat more or less the same food and we like to look at - and this may sound silly - the same television programme shows, so after supper we sit and watch House of Cards together. Plus we take a similar view of politics; it’s very interesting to talk to someone of Nicola’s age and hear what she thinks of all these politicians, like Trump. We always have a good laugh and usually agree on most things.