With this in mind, then, we’ve reached out to the Marie Curie nurses who offer care and support to those people living with all terminal illnesses.

Sharing the lessons they’ve learned working with those at the end of their lives, these brilliant men and women have given us a lot to consider when it comes to making our plans for the year ahead.

And remember: while it’s easy to make promises for 1 January, these are the sort of meaningful, achievable new year’s resolutions we should strive to adhere to every single day for the rest of our lives, too.

Talk about what’s important to you

“The uncertainty of the pandemic has shown how important it is to make sure the people close to you know your wishes, that they understand what is important to you. It’s not morbid to talk about how you want to be cared for at the end of life, knowing those who care about you understand your wishes can mean less time is spent worrying and more time spent together.”

Adam Graham, trainee advanced nurse practitioner at the Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle.