Feeling lonely: 8 of the most comforting podcasts to help you feel less alone
Loneliness affects us all, with over nine million of us saying we feel lonely. Whether you need some company in the middle of the night, or to know you’re not alone in grief, you can find a comforting podcast here.
It’s been said that we’re living in a “loneliness epidemic”, with feelings of being alone affecting us all.
The average Brit feels lonely for two days a week, according to new research from digital radio brand Pure, with almost one quarter of us (23%) sometimes going days without speaking to anyone.
Plus, over nine million of us say we often or always feel lonely, according to the British Red Cross, with two thirds of us frequently feeling completely alone even when they’re surrounded by other people.
Podcasts might not compare to a friend or a therapist, but listening to strangers talk openly about their feelings, thoughts and experiences that you can relate to can help alleviate loneliness.
The number of podcast listeners in the UK now stands at roughly seven million, Ofcom say, with half of those jumping on the bandwagon in the last two years.
Many of these people are turning to podcasts for entertainment and light relief; others are in search of connection, support and understanding. Hearing your own experience spoken back at you by another who can empathise is a hugely helpful form of healing. That realisation that someone else “gets it”, has been there, is surviving and maybe even thriving, can be a lifeline.
Need reminding that you’re not the only one feeling alone? Hopefully, you’ll find a trusty podcast companion here.
Griefcast
You, Me and the Big C
The Poetry Exchange
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts
Big Fat Negative
Sleep With Me
On Our Plates
This piece was originally published in November 2019
