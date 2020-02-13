It’s been said that we’re living in a “loneliness epidemic”, with feelings of being alone affecting us all.

The average Brit feels lonely for two days a week, according to new research from digital radio brand Pure, with almost one quarter of us (23%) sometimes going days without speaking to anyone.

Plus, over nine million of us say we often or always feel lonely, according to the British Red Cross, with two thirds of us frequently feeling completely alone even when they’re surrounded by other people.