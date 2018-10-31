“Why eating out alone is one of the greatest joys of my life”

It’s 7.42pm on a Wednesday evening and I’m sat in a window seat at one of my favourite restaurants. People are rushing past in the cold outside, their faces illuminated by the streetlights, their hands stuffed in gloves to ward off the cold. But inside, it’s deliciously warm and buzzing with conversation, and I have both a beer and a pad Thai in front of me.

Best of all, though, is the fact that I’m sitting here alone.

I know that might sound strange, as though I’ve been stood up and am trying to put a brave face on the situation. But I mean it: eating out on my own is one of my all-time favourite activities.

People often react with surprise when I tell them how much I love solo dining, but I’m certainly not the only millennial who enjoys dinner for one. According to new research found 80% of 25-34 year olds are happy to eat out by themselves, while nearly a quarter (22%) of this age group have enjoyed a solo dinner in the past week.