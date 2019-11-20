Black Friday, extreme shopping, and why we fall for the bargains every year

Fear of missing out (FOMO) can be two-fold. Firstly, the nature of Black Friday means products are only available for a certain amount of time. In a Salon article about fast-fashion, author Mark C Taylor noted that, “merchants introduce and remove stuff so fast that customers worry that the item they are thinking of buying won’t be available the next day. As fashion seasons give way to incessant ‘innovation,’ conspicuous consumption becomes constant consumption.”

Secondly, the fact that the FOMO acronym even exists proves that ‘fear of missing out’ is a phenomenon of our time. It was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013 with the definition: “the uneasy and sometimes all-consuming feeling that you’re missing out – that your peers are doing, in the know about, or in possession of more or something better than you”.

FOMO is no doubt fueled by social media. Data company Statista found that, as of 2018, the average time spent on social media was 136 minutes per day. If we spend that much time perceiving others to be having more than us, then it’s no wonder we get caught in a spiral of hyper-consumerism.