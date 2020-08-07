How hashtags have played a crucial role in Black women’s activism online

My friend Adesuwa Ajayi and I are the co-founders of nine to fives, a digital community for Black professionals. In June, we saw Black employees calling out their places of employment online — we knew we had to amplify these conversations. Over the last few months, we’d seen several companies posting black squares on social media, releasing statements of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, donating to charities that cater to minorities, all whilst failing to address the racism their Black employees were subjected to every day in their buildings. Inspired by Black women who came before us, we created the #BlackInTheOffice hashtag and a safe place where people could anonymously message us about their workplace experiences, giving them the option to also name the employer, which we then shared on Twitter.

The response to the hashtag was insane. We received over 50 submissions across numerous industries which including banking, law, tech, aviation, fitness, recruitment, the voluntary sector and more. Stories shared included being fired for reporting incidents, inappropriate comments made about slavery and gangs, colleagues attempting to remove Black women’s wigs on nights out, and finding out they were being massively underpaid compared to less experienced white colleagues.

Though we didn’t directly reach out to any of the companies mentioned, a well known British charity who was mentioned did reply to our thread expressing they were working to create a better workplace culture. They only released a statement regarding Black Lives Matter after this, however, which is the type of ingenuous behaviour we are tired of.

With the most recent Black Lives Matter uprising following the murder of George Floyd, there have been increased discussions around the deep-rooted nature of anti-Blackness, racism and the institutional structures which uphold them; from healthcare to education, the workplace and more.