Growing up, black hair was always a topic of discussion. For black women, our hair has been subjected to constant scrutiny and discrimination, resulting in a very complex relationship. I bet we’ve all gone through the phases of loving our hair, then despising it, to constantly hiding it, to embracing it in all of its tangly, kinky and beautiful glory.

I was one of those women – although with an aspect of privilege. As a child, I was glorified for what was described as having “good hair” – a damaging phrase frequently uttered in the Afro Caribbean community. While it was meant as a compliment, it was riddled in Westernised beauty standards. My hair was glorified for its length (long hair is something which is historically not attributed to black women – and a lie) and for its texture. The closer in proximity to whiteness you were – i.e. the texture and length of your hair – the more it was deemed acceptable and therefore “good”.