“I don’t agree with Boris Johnson’s politics, but I certainly don’t wish him ill”

To say that I’m not a fan of Boris Johnson is like saying that wood is not a fan of axes. But I am not going to celebrate on Twitter the fact that he’s been taken into intensive care, like those using the heartless #FuckBoris hashtag. I don’t have to pretend to admire Johnson as a politician, or in any other regard, in order to wish him well.

I dislike his approach to society, I dislike his approach to women and I dislike his approach to Brexit. I dislike his approach to diplomacy, I dislike his approach to the economy and I vehemently dislike his approach to race. The man has been dangerous and embarrassing, both on the world stage and in his domestic politics. But I want him to get better. Because revelling in the fact that the prime minister has a potentially fatal illness doesn’t do any of us any good. Making crass jokes about a seriously ill man is offensive and unhelpful.