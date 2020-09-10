There’s no denying that the government’s new coronavirus guidelines have proven a tough pill to swallow. Indeed, yesterday’s press briefing confirmed that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is now rising and, as a result, social gatherings are being limited once again.

This means that, as of Monday 14 September, it will be illegal to meet up with more than six people (barring a few exemptions). And, as Boris Johnson himself explained, those who are caught failing to comply with this rule will be met with a £100 fine, doubling on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

The prime minister, though, was quick to add that he is hopeful a testing “moonshot” – aka regular mass testing, in the style of “pregnancy tests” – will allow us all to allow for a return to normal life in time for Christmas.