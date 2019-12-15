I was at yet another one of those parties that have had an increasing presence in my life since turning 30. You know, the ones where everyone seems to be standing in a pair, and we’re drinking out of real glasses, as we chat about mortgages and furniture brands. At one of these events, I was explaining that: “No, I wasn’t moving in with my boyfriend after all, because we’d broken up, actually.” The reaction is always the same: their head tilts and they look at me with wide, earnest eyes and they say: “I’m sorry.” I can’t stand it — I wish they’d say congratulations.

The single positivity movement is having a moment: it’s cool to delete the dating apps, sing along to Lizzo and eat cereal for dinner. Emma Watson’s own language for singledom set the world alight. Yet, how can being a single woman who breaks away from societal conventions be truly celebrated, when we’re made to feel like such a failure when we’re experiencing the prerequisite of single life — a break-up?