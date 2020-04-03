“I broke up with my boyfriend of 12 years, but it was just as painful as a divorce”

On so many levels, being an unmarried, child-free woman in your 30s can feel strangely infantilising. When I’m filling in forms, I prefer to use the title “Ms”, not only because I’m a feminist and my marital status is nobody’s business, but also because “Miss” sounds a bit childish. Not having the old-fashioned “adult” markers of a wedding ring or a couple of small kids sometimes feels like you still get seated at the children’s table long after you’ve earned the right to be counted as a fully formed adult in your own right. Unfortunately, you still get all of the council tax bills, broken boilers and responsibilities that go hand-in-hand with growing up.

If you decide not to get married – which is increasingly common, with current marriage figures the lowest on record – there is no language to cover any of the stages of a serious adult relationship. “My husband” sounds grown-up; “my boyfriend” does not. However, I have friends who have gotten married within months of meeting someone, having never lived together or really gotten to know each other, and at least one who decided to split up on their lavish honeymoon. It might be petty, but it feels obscurely unfair to me that these relationships are automatically given so much more weight.