Lauren Mahon on how to cope with the loneliness of a breast cancer diagnosis

2016 was supposed to be a good year for Lauren Mahon.

The then-31-year-old had just been promoted to her first manager position at work and had also moved out of her parents’ home. However, on 31 August that year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was a shock to the system,” Mahon tells Stylist. “It was supposed to be this really exciting transitional year for me, but instead it was really, really scary.

“I’d always been someone who was really outgoing and I spent all of my time with my family and friends. I’d always lived my life at 100 miles an hour – I didn’t sit still! But then I got my diagnosis, and all of a sudden I was bedbound and scared for my life.”