After having my mastectomy in January 2016, I didn’t look at my body for weeks. My mum would come over every day to help me dress and I’d close my eyes when I was putting on my top. I couldn’t even look at myself in the shower; she had to wash me.

I had stage 2A triple positive breast cancer and I lost my right breast. It was devastating. Don’t get me wrong, my surgeon had been really good with me. During the operation, he put in what they call an expander, which is a little implant to make sure there was still something there but obviously it wasn’t the same. My breast was a lot higher, it was very, very hard and I had a scar from side to side right across it. So I couldn’t look.

A couple of months later, I began chemotherapy, which made me put on weight, meaning one breast kept getting bigger, while the other didn’t change. I could tell I was very lopsided, so I still couldn’t bear to look.