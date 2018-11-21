This wasn’t the first time I’ve been told to anglicise my name, but it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I became angry – why should I have to change my name because others find it too lengthy, too foreign, or too inconvenient?

Maybe it’s the fact that it’s 10 letters long and contains letters of the alphabet that are infrequently used in the average British conversation. With a combination of w’s and z’s, people look at it and automatically feel anxious; how does one even begin to try and say something so complex?

I don’t blame people for not knowing how to pronounce a name that doesn’t adhere to the rules of the English language – in Polish ‘w’ is said as ‘v’, and ‘cz’ as ‘ch’ – but on more than one occasion my surname has automatically pigeon-holed me as ‘other’, despite supposedly not looking Polish at all (what does a Polish person look like, I wonder?).