Ever since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, Brexit has dominated headlines.

But for all the debate and analysis, little has been clear or straightforward throughout those three-and-a-half years. It was definitely happening, and then it looked like it might not; it took down Prime Ministers and it sparked general elections; people protested to stop us leaving and others protested to make sure we did leave.

And now, on 31 January, we will. As clocks strike 11pm on Friday, the UK will officially exit the EU. So are things any clearer now?