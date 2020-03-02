Wake up at 6:30am. Go swimming. Get to work. Spend nine hours with my head in my laptop, hardly talking and not taking a lunch break – or, using the lunch break to work on my side projects. Go home, using my commute to read the books or listen to the podcasts everyone is talking about. Work on my side projects all evening, while watching the TV that everyone is talking about. Fall into bed exhausted, sleep for not-long enough, and pray that I wake up rested enough to do it all again the next day, and the day after that, and all the days after that, too…

My name is Amy Jones, and I am a productivity addict. The above paragraph is my normal daily routine – or, at least, it was until earlier this year when the company I’d spent almost three years at closed down suddenly.

When that happened the routine I’d curated so carefully was thrown into disarray, I had an identity crisis which means I lost all motivation to actually do anything and, to top it all off, my newly-pregnant body started suffering the effects of pregnancy sickness with debilitating effect. I went from working every second of the day to not having the energy (or the ability to be more than five feet away from a toilet) to work at all.