Think Call The Midwife is all vintage costumes, chubby-cheeked babies and jolly post-wartime sing-alongs? Think again. Ever since the first episode aired in 2012, the writers have made a point of featuring dark and deeply upsetting storylines – including the thalidomide scandal of the 1960s, female genital mutilation, domestic violence, rape, illegal abortions, contraception and homophobia.

So why do people still assume, all these years later, that the show is the perfect accompaniment to a cuppa and a slice of cake? The show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, has a theory.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Thomas says: “I’ve been in a state of mild rage for about seven years now. Because Call the Midwife – certainly in its early days – was often dismissed as being lightweight, fluffy.

“It was called TV Horlicks because it was about women.”