This year, the new year came around sooner than I expected. Growing older, you start to say these things a lot.

I remember how, in childhood, that stretch between birthdays seemed to last an eternity. To celebrate those rare days, there were the parties, the cake with its growing number of candles to blow out, the presents, and the overwhelming attention from friends and family. Then along came adolescence and your early 20s, and the main party date shifted to 31 December.

Whether you danced and drank the night away or made resolutions for the coming year, New Year’s Eve likely felt momentous at that time. Hopeful, even. The chance for a clean canvas onto which you could paint something better.