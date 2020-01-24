“What cheating on my partner taught me about love and relationships”

I hate cheats. Or at least I thought I did, until I became one myself.

Growing up in a household where my father’s affairs hung like a stink in every room, I told myself I could never – and would never – behave like that. I could never hurt the person I’d vowed to love. Being unfaithful was the ultimate betrayal. Why be with someone at all, if you couldn’t be loyal?

I remember the moment my sister confessed she had fallen in love with a married man. I was incredulous: after everything we’d seen our dad put our mum through? How could she?!

Of course, she believed he was going to leave his wife for her, he loved her, he was just choosing the perfect moment to tell the mother of his children that he was breaking up their family (he never did, and my sister’s heart was broken).