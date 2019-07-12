Meet the woman not having children because of climate change

But I’m not going around saying to people, ‘you shouldn’t have children, you’re terrible for having a third child, how dare you get pregnant, that’s appalling behaviour’. I love all of my friend’s kids, and I talk to them about my feelings around having my own children, but I would never criticise them for having offspring. My own approach to the situation is to spread information and educate people. I want to show people what it means to have an additional child on the planet, and the impact on the environment, and economics, and the social pressures in society.

I’m one of five children, then my dad remarried and had another three kids. The children from his new marriage might grow up and think, ‘it was lovely having a big family and older siblings, that would be great for my own kids’. Or they might hate it and decide they only want one kid! There are some interesting studies on the psychology of sibling rivalry and how it influences onward reproduction. But statistics show that big families usually produce big families.

I don’t think we should drive ourselves to extinction by not having kids. But we could have a more integrated relationship with the earth and its other species, where we value them in their own right, rather than for resources. It’s more about the belief pattern relating to our place on the earth that needs to change, rather than our actual place on the earth.

I certainly don’t want my own children but if I ever decide that I do want kids in my life, I will adopt, because that’s a person that is already on this earth. It’s an interesting one from a demographic point of view because I’m a Western white woman living in a fairly affluent area, and I have access to far more globally impacting things - such as a car - than a woman in Sudan, for example. So if I adopted a child from a country like that, I would be taking a child who might not pollute the planet and bringing them into a situation where they could. But if I were to adopt a child in the UK, that child would probably go on to have an impact on the world anyway, and I would hope that, through my influence, they would reduce their burden on the planet as much as they could.