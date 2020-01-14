“I’m not having children, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a family”

Our current idea of what makes a family still fits inside the traditional mould: a mother, a father and children. But with the introduction of same-sex marriages (with same-sex marriage finally being legalised in Northern Ireland this week), coupled with the increase of women remaining childfree, this traditional view is now archaic. Our family is no longer restricted by our DNA.

Those who choose not to have children are sometimes seen as ‘selfish’, as if we are too self-obsessed to look after another human being. Once, at a family party, a relative asked if I was too busy in my ‘own affairs’ to have children, blatantly suggesting that my childfree life was based on selfishness. But many people have a family because it gives them a greater sense of ‘self’, so it’s ironic to suggest that those who choose not to have children are selfish.

But we often find our greater sense of ‘self’, a reinforcement of who we are, in shared values and beliefs. And this doesn’t always come from our family.