Why it’s high time we all stopped trying to have the ‘perfect’ Christmas

“I just don’t understand,” said my husband, squinting and swaying as he placed his weight on his right foot, attempting a 180 degree pivot, “Why our trees always look a bit…”

I smiled. “Crap?”

“Yeah. Crap.”

Having my own tree to decorate is one of my very favourite aspects of adult life. After years of fighting with my little sisters over how it’s done (there is a particularly heavy, home-made Santa shaped ornament that is definitely a paperweight, and someone always tries to sneak it onto a branch, immediately toppling the tree and causing the fairy lights to short circuit), and buying six sad inches of unfestive, squashed green plastic for various grotty house shares, I now have joint jurisdiction over a proper tree that is almost as tall as I am.