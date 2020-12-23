“Covid has already affected so many experiences I had as a new mum”

Jessica says: “After giving birth to my first child in August I was really looking forward to spending my baby boy Marley’s first Christmas at my mum’s in Sussex and forgetting about this turbulent year. We had everything planned out, and my partner – who works in the city – had permission to work from home for the week before Christmas so we could isolate and keep my mother safe.

“My mum had ordered the food, as well as the cutest little Father Christmas outfit for Marley to her home, and we were planning to drive down from London on the 23 of December. When Boris Johnson made the announcement that those in Tier 4 couldn’t leave their zone we were shopping for last minute bits and I was absolutely gutted.

“After a slightly emotional call to my mum we decided not to make a last-minute dash.”