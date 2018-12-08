The way I view grief is that it is love without an anchor. In the beginning, when that bond has been severed, you are directionless, and everything seems lost at sea. At least that’s how I felt in the first year after my husband Rob passed away, back in 2015.

Rob’s death was a shock, but I don’t know that the manner of death ever makes the ‘firsts’ any easier.

That’s grief-speak for all of the first anniversaries, from your birthday to theirs, wedding days, any day that held significance. Christmas is definitely one of them, because it’s so polarising in its expectation of Having The Best Time Ever when your life doesn’t match up to any of the sparkle or joy.