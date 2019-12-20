Nothing brings the British together like the universal frustration of Christmas Eve train delays due to bad weather – and prosecco. I know because 10 years ago I was facing spending Christmas Day somewhere between Reading and Castle Cary.

The Christmas train home to Cornwall is always an adventure. There’s the mass charge to secure a seat as soon as the platform number appears on the departure screen at London Paddington. After all there is nothing worse than paying £60 to perch on your suitcase next to the toilet for four hours. Then the awkward manoeuvring of luggage to ensure your bag of presents makes it intact, followed by the sweet, sweet reward of cracking into the M&S train picnic before the 18:03 has even bid farewell to west London.